Renee MacRae: Review of 1976 murders looks at derelict buildings
- Published
Detectives say derelict properties, including buildings near Loch Ness, could potentially be linked to the murders of a mother and son in 1976.
William MacDowell, 81, was convicted last year of killing his lover Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew in the Highlands.
MacDowell died in prison in February without revealing where he disposed of their bodies.
Police are looking at properties linked to MacDowell.
Officers suggest the construction company secretary and Mrs MacDowell, a married mother-of-two, may have met up at vacant buildings during their affair.
Mrs MacDowell and Andrew were last seen alive in Inverness on 12 November 1976.
Her car was discovered on fire in a lay-by on the A9 just south of Inverness. Other than a spot of blood in the car's boot, there was no sign of the mother and son.
Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes said an investigation into finding their remains was ongoing.
He said: "We continue to review the available evidence to identify any further areas of interest, while also considering whether there are any opportunities that modern technology could assist with in identifying possible deposition sites.
"This review includes considering any properties which may be linked to William MacDowell which he could have used, possibly a derelict building, an empty one or even an occupied one he had use of."
The detective added: "The timescale would be the early to mid-1970s and we are hoping someone may remember seeing Renee MacRae's BMW car in an area perhaps with MacDowell's company Volvo or the family white Range Rover.
"We are also considering possible sites where they may have met during their relationship, possible including the Blackfold area above Loch Ness, Inverfarigaig, and between Nairnside and Daviot."
An extensive police investigation at the time involved searches of moorland and a flooded quarry. The case has been reinvestigated several times over the last four decades.
In 2019, MacDowell was arrested at this home in Penrith, Cumbria. In September last year he was found guilty of the murders and disposing of Renee and Andrew's bodies.
The trial judge, Lord Armstrong, described the killings as "executions". MacDowell, whose lawyers said he was experiencing ill-health during the trial, denied all the charges against him.
He died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital less than five months after his conviction.
Mr Geddes said: "We owe it to the family and friends to make every effort to recover Renee and Andrew's bodies and I would urge anyone who may be able to assist, no matter how small you may feel your information is, to come forward."
The police appeal follows a BBC documentary about MacDowell's trial.
MacDowell, who was married, had been the company secretary at a building firm owned by Mrs MacRae's estranged husband, Gordon.
His trial heard how the discovery of the burning car led to the affair being exposed. It was alleged he had told Renee they would start a new life with Andrew in Shetland.
The court heard that on the night of their disappearance, Mrs MacRae left her home in Inverness with Andrew in the belief they would be meeting with MacDowell.
He denied murdering his lover and their son and disposing of their bodies.