Crew taken off ship after it runs aground off Skye
A sea rescue was launched after a 500 tonne ship rang aground off the Isle of Skye.
Kyle and Portree RNLI lifeboats were launched at about 18:45 after the 40m (131ft) vessel became stuck in the Kylerhea and Glenelg area.
A number of other boats came to help and it was decided to take the crew off the ship. They were transferred to a nearby vessel at about 21:00.
Attempts will be made to refloat the ship at high tide on Wednesday morning.
Andrew MacDonald, spokesman for Kyle RNLI Lifeboat, said: "The vessel ran aground around the time of high tide, therefore by the time ourselves and other assistance arrived on scene, there was no way we could get the boat refloated.
"The decision was made to take the crew off the vessel overnight for their own safety, and at the next high tide in the morning, there will be attempts made to refloat the boat."