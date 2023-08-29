Three bird flu protection zones set up in Lewis
Protection zones have been set up around three areas in Lewis after confirmation of bird flu cases.
The virus has hit populations of domestic and wild birds across Scotland.
In Lewis, properties at Ness, Lower Barvas and Garrabost, near Stornoway, have been placed within zones each two miles (3km) wide.
Local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said households would be contacted about protective measures.
They include keeping poultry inside housing in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading.
The zones have been declared by the Scottish government.
The comhairle said: "Members of the public are reminded to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.
"Wild birds can carry several diseases that are infectious to people."