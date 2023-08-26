Biker critically ill after A87 motorhome crash
A biker is critically ill in hospital after a collision with a motorhome in the Highlands.
The 73-year-old was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the crash on the A87 near Glen Shiel at 17:20 on Friday.
Police said he remains in a life-threatening condition. The occupants of the van were checked over but did not need hospital treatment.
The crash involved a Triumph motorbike and a Fiat motorhome.
The road was closed for several hours for investigation work, but reopened early on Saturday.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.