Biker critically ill after A87 camper van crash
- Published
A biker is critically ill in hospital after a collision with a camper van in the Highlands.
The 73-year-old was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the crash on the A87 near Glen Shiel at 17:20 on Friday.
Police said he remains in a life-threatening condition. The occupants of the van were checked over but did not need hospital treatment.
The crash involved a Triumph motorbike and a Fiat Doblo camper van.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.