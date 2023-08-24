Cyclists struck by vehicles in two Inverness incidents

Police are investigating two separate incidents in Inverness where cyclists were struck by vehicles.

The first, which happened at about 08:50 on the city's Greig Street, has been described as a hit-and-run.

Police said a van did not stop at the scene and inquiries were continuing to trace the occupants.

In the second incident, a 34-year-old female cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at the A9 Raigmore Interchange at about 10:10.

Police said inquiries were ongoing into that collision.

A spokesman said officers had appealed for witnesses to the earlier hit-and-run.

He said: "Around 08.50 on Thursday police were called to a report of a cyclist struck by a van on Greig Street, Inverness.

"The vehicle didn't stop at the time and police enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants."

