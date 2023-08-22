Covid restrictions lifted at Western Isles Hospital
- Published
Temporary Covid restrictions introduced to the largest hospital in the Western Isles last week have been lifted.
The action was taken on 15 August in response to a small number of positive virus cases on two wards at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis.
Visiting restrictions were put in place and visitors and clinical staff were asked to wear face masks.
NHS Western Isles has asked visitors who have any respiratory symptoms or feel unwell not to visit the hospital.
The health board said: "The use of face masks is no longer required, however, face masks will continue to be made available to anyone who still wishes to use one.
"We would like to thank patients and visitors for their co-operation and understanding over the past week and would pay tribute to NHS Western Isles staff for effectively managing the outbreak situation at the hospital."
Medical Ward 1 was temporarily closed to some patients on 13 August, and this move was shortly followed by restrictions in an area of Medical Ward 2.