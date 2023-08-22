Woman, 54, seriously injured in Dingwall hit-and-run
A woman was taken to hospital with "significant" injuries after being struck by a van in a hit-and-run in the Highlands.
The 54-year-old was hit by the vehicle in Brown Square, Dingwall, at about 19:40 on Sunday.
She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
Police said the van did not stop and appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
PC Eve King said: "It is vital we find out exactly what happened here as a woman has sustained significant injuries as a result of this crash."
