Man in hospital after fall from cruise ship at Port of Cromarty Firth
- Published
A man is being treated in hospital after falling from a cruise ship at a port in the Highlands.
The Viking Cruises crew member, understood to be in his 40s, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident at the Port of Cromarty Firth in Invergordon.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a helicopter and trauma team were sent to the scene at 11:00.
Viking said no other crew or passengers were involved in the incident.
The man's condition in hospital is not known.
A Viking spokesperson said: "Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with our crew member and his family.
"We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need at this time.
"Our operations team is working with local officials to determine how this occurred."
Police Scotland they received reports of the man having fallen from the ship at Saltburn Pier.
A spokesperson added: "Emergency services attended and the man was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
"The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware."