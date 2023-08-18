Man dies after motorbike and car crash in Caithness
A man has died after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a car in Caithness.
Police said the 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A99 at Blackness near Mid Clyth on Thursday night.
The 74-year-old female driver of the car was not hurt. The road was closed until 03:00 on Friday.
The collision happened at about 20:00 and involved a black Honda CBF motorbike and a yellow Seat Ibiza.
Police Scotland has appealed for information.
Sgt Neil MacDonald said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
"Officers are offering them support and will continue to do so throughout our investigation.
"I'm keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, saw the vehicles prior to the crash or drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time."