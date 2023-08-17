Woman says 'yes' after spotting proposal on Barra beach
- Published
A man has surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal written in sand at the Isle of Barra's world-famous beach airport.
Stephen McCann and Bridget Byrne, from East Dunbartonshire, had flown to the Western Isles to celebrate his 50th birthday.
Bridget spotted the "Bridget will you marry me?" message as their Loganair flight came into land.
She said "yes" while still on the aircraft - much to Stephen's relief.
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd staff, including firefighters, helped to arrange the message.
Barra Airport has the world's only tidal beach runway, and has previously been used by air passengers to surprise partners with engagements.
Torrance-based photographer and fitness instructor Stephen and 42-year-old Milngavie café owner Bridget met at a fitness class in Bishopbriggs in 2000.
Stephen thanked Loganair and airport staff for their help.
He said: "Ultimately, we were relying on mother nature as a high tide could easily wash away the writing in the sand.
"I was seriously stressed, but literally just before take-off, I got confirmation the message was in place, pilots were briefed, and it was all systems go."
Stephen added: "Bridget got the surprise of her life looking out the window, so much so she nearly forgot to say 'yes'.
"Thankfully she did, and everyone cheered then when we landed, I was able to go down on one knee and complete the proposal."