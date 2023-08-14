Woman dies in hospital five days after crash near Wick
A woman has died in hospital five days after she was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Caithness.
The 22-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the Audi A3 she was driving crashed near the B876's Quoybrae junction.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash near Wick at about 04:15 on Saturday 5 August.
Police said she died of her injuries last Thursday morning. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.