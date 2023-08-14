Woman accused of killing sister in Roy Bridge
A woman is to stand trial accused of killing her sister.
Jane Forey, 60, allegedly attacked Susan Hendrickson at her sibling's home in Roy Bridge in the Highlands on 11 January last year.
The culpable homicide charge claims Ms Hendrickson was pushed or struck, causing her to fall back and hit her head. She later died in hospital.
Ms Forey, who also faces a charge of an earlier assault on her sister, is due to go on trial June next year.
Her lawyers pleaded not guilty on her behalf at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, and she remains on bail.
The court heard Ms Hendrickson was severely hurt in last January's alleged attack and died two days later at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
In the earlier assault, it is claimed Ms Forey was aggressive and intimidating towards her sister and a knife was brandished at her.Ms Forey is further accused of assaulting a man by pushing, punching and kicking him.