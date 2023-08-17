Renee MacRae murder: Police hope for fresh clues in search for bodies
- Published
Police say they have not given up hope of finding the bodies of a mother and son who were murdered almost 50 years ago.
William MacDowell, 81, was convicted last year of killing his lover Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew in the Highlands in 1976.
MacDowell died in prison in February without revealing where he disposed of their bodies.
Police hope a BBC Scotland documentary might lead to new information.
Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae will feature footage of MacDowell's trial in Inverness and interviews with key figures in the case.
The discovery of Renee MacRae's BMW on fire in a lay-by south of Inverness on Friday 12 November 1976 sparked one of the UK's longest murder inquiries.
There was a spot of blood in the car's boot, but no other sign of the 36-year-old mother-of-two or her youngest son, Andrew.
An extensive police investigation at the time involved searches of moorland and a flooded quarry. The case has been reinvestigated several times over the last four decades.
In 2019, MacDowell was arrested at this home in Penrith, Cumbria. In September last year he was found guilty of the murders and disposing of Renee and Andrew's bodies.
The trial judge, Lord Armstrong, described the killings as "executions". MacDowell, whose lawyers said he was experiencing ill-health during the trial, denied all the charges against him.
He died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital less than five months after his conviction.
"The fact he served so little time in jail does rankle me," said Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes, who led the reinvestigation that resulted in the case being brought to court.
"He had his whole life as a free man having taken the lives of Renee and Andrew."
The detective said the new documentary offered the possibility of new information or witnesses coming forward.
Mr Geddes said: "Do I believe that anyone else knows where the remains are?
"I personally don't believe they do and none of the evidence contained within the reinvestigation would suggest that either.
"However, that doesn't stop us from trying to find out where they are.
"Hopefully the TV production will prompt further clues from people who may have an idea of where they might be, or any other information about the case."
The senior officer said a review of investigative material was already ongoing in an effort to identify any opportunities for a fresh search to be conducted.
"Because we have not recovered two bodies it remains unresolved as far as I am concerned," he said.
MacDowell, who was married, had been the company secretary at a building firm owned by Mrs MacRae's estranged husband, Gordon.
His trial heard how the discovery of the burning car led to the affair being exposed. It was alleged he had told Renee they would start a new life with Andrew in Shetland.
The court heard that on the night of their disappearance, Mrs MacRae left her home in Inverness with Andrew in the belief they would be meeting with MacDowell.
Her sister, Morag Govans, said she found the murders harder to deal with as she got older.
She told the BBC Scotland documentary that Renee had been very clever.
"She was meant to go to university, but none of her friends were going so she didn't go.
"I wish her life had taken that path. Her life might have been different for her today."
Mrs Govans added: "As you get older it gets harder.
"Our families have grown up and we could have gone for a coffee, gone shopping.
"I don't have that and I miss that."
Made by Firecrest Films, the two-part Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae will be shown on BBC Scotland on 22 and 29 August and BBC Two on 28 August and 4 September. Both episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 22 August.