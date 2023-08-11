Watchdog to investigate climber deaths on Glen Coe

A joint statement issued on behalf of four mountaineering organisations - the Association of Mountaineering Instructors, Mountain Training, Mountaineering Scotland and the British Mountaineering Council - said it was a "heart-breaking event"."Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals who were tragically taken from us in this devastating incident," the statement said."Out of utmost respect for the families' wishes and due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation we are unable to provide any further comments or details"