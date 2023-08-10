Road work closures for 25 nights on A82 at Fort William
A two-and-half mile section of the A82 in the Highlands is to be temporarily closed over 25 nights to tackle potholes.
Bear Scotland is to make £2m-worth of improvements to the surface of the trunk road at Fort William.
Starting on Sunday 3 September, the stretch of Achintore Road is to be shut from 20:00 until 06:00.
It will remain open to emergency vehicles, and work will not take place on Friday and Saturday nights.
Bear Scotland said during the resurfacing there would be short "amnesties" at 21:00, 22:00, 23:00, midnight, 02:00 and 04:00 when traffic could pass through.
A 30mph speed limit will be in place during non-work hours due to the temporary road surface before the surfacing is complete.
The project is due to be completed by Friday 6 October, dependant on weather.
Ian Stewart, of Bear Scotland's North West, said: "This project at the A82 Achintore Road is crucial, addressing road defects and enhancing the driving experience for motorists.
"The temporary night closures are an essential measure to guarantee the safety of both our road workers and the public."
He added: "We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project."