Glen Coe bodies recovery was challenging - rescuers
Rescuers have told of the challenges recovering the bodies of three climbers who died on Aonach Eagach in Glen Coe.
Two men aged 39 and 60 and a 64-year-old woman were reported overdue from the ridge on Saturday night.
Police have not released their names as the families have requested privacy.
Due to darkness and the mountainous terrain, rescuers had to return in daylight to recover the bodies. Two volunteers from Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team reached them on Sunday.
Police Scotland was alerted to concerns about the climbers at about 21:05 on Saturday.
Several groups of volunteers from Glencoe MRT ascended the ridge, and Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, called R151, was also called out.
Police have said weather conditions were difficult at the time, due to mist and fog.
A spokesman for Glencoe MRT said: "In the small hours of the morning two volunteers found the three casualties who were unfortunately confirmed deceased at that time.
"Due to the darkness and the terrain, R151 was unable to winch the casualties at this point.
"The difficult decision was made to leave the three where they were."
On Sunday morning, Prestwick-based coastguard helicopter R199 flew Glencoe team members to a site close to the casualties.
The spokesman said: "All three were then stretchered by Glencoe Mountain Rescue members to a spot that was safe for R199 to winch from.
"A team of RAF mountain rescue kindly volunteered to be on stand by in case the helicopter was unavailable."
He added: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased at this time."
Glencoe MRT thanked the coastguard crews for their assistance.
Aonach Eagach is a high, narrow, exposed ridge that runs almost the length of Glen Coe and links two summits - 953m (3,127ft) Meall Dearg and 967m (3,172ft) Sgòrr nam Fiannaidh.
Its name means "notched ridge", a reference to its rocky, saw tooth-like pinnacles. Aonach Eagach is a popular scrambling route with climbers.
The deaths have been reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).
A COPFS spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 39 and 60 in Glencoe on 6 August.
"The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."