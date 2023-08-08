Hogwarts Express steam train can return to service
Services on the "Hogwarts Express" steam train can resume after being granted a temporary exemption to a safety rule.
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the Jacobite - made famous by its appearances in the Harry Potter films - can run until the end of November.
Services had previously been halted after a safety inspection found passengers were being put at risk.
But the ORR is happy for the service to return after new safety arrangements.
The popular tourist attraction, operated by West Coast Railways, runs between Mallaig and Fort William across the Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands.
It had been closed in recent weeks after safety inspectors highlighted issues around secondary door locks and found passengers were at risk of falling from carriages or being hit while leaning out of windows.
The ORR said in a statement: "Following an inspection of West Coast Railway Company Limited's (WCRCL) proposed safety arrangements for the Jacobite service on 8 August , ORR has granted it a new exemption certificate which will allow the Jacobite to recommence operation.
"This exemption certificate is required for all train operators who want to use hinged door carriages without central door locking fitted.
"WCRCL's exemption certificate is granted for a timebound period from 8 August to 30 November to enable it to honour its bookings and reflects the interests of its employees whilst its claim for judicial review is determined."