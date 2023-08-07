Two male drivers arrested after separate crashes on A9
- Published
Two drivers have been arrested following separate crashes which happened just hours apart on the A9 in the Highlands on Saturday.
Four people were injured in the first collision which involved a white Vauxhall Crossland and a blue Jaguar XF, near Newtonmore, at about 14:00.
The 58-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall was arrested.
A 56-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Corsa was arrested after the second crash at about 17:25 near Aviemore.
Three other vehicles were involved in this collision - a black Land Rover Discovery, blue Ford Fiesta and silver Volkswagen Amarok.
A 17-year-old male passenger of the white Corsa was taken to Inverness' Raigmore Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 54-year-old woman from the same vehicle was also taken to hospital and has since been discharged.
No-one else was injured in the crash near the Lynwilg junction.
In the first collision, which happened at the Ralia junction, two passengers from the Crossland - a 55-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man - were taken to Raigmore and later discharged.
Two female passengers, aged 61 and 55, from the Jaguar were also taken to hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Earlier on Saturday, emergency services were called to a serious crash on the B876, near Wick in Caithness.
The single-vehicle collision happened at about 04:15 and involved a white Audi A3 near to the Quoybrae junction.
The 22-year-old female driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her condition was described as critical.
Police Scotland has appealed for information on the three incidents.