Britain's remotest mainland pub The Old Forge reopens after revamp
The community owners of Britain's remotest mainland pub have reopened the building following a six-month refurbishment.
Residents of the Knoydart Peninsula bought The Old Forge in Inverie in March last year.
The only way of reaching the village - and its pub - is by walking 18 miles (29km) or making a seven-mile (11km) sea crossing.
The Old Forge's previous owner Jean-Pierre Robinet had run it for 10 years.
He put it up for sale in 2021 for offers over £425,000.
The Old Forge Community Benefit Society raised more than £1m to buy and then upgrade the property.
Following a first season under community ownership, the pub was closed in January to allow for the refurbishment.
Stephanie Harris, the society's business development manager, said: "We knew even before buying the pub that the building was in need of significant upgrade, so we incorporated a refurbishment in to our plans from the outset.
"We did the best we could in our first trading season to make the pub comfortable space, but it was a struggle just to keep it warm and dry."
A team of four local residents, including joiners Davie Newton and Mark Harris, led the upgrade project.
They were supported by about 20 local and external tradespeople and labourers at different stages.
The refurbishment included stripping back the original part of the property, which dates to the 1700s, to its four walls.
The public bar area was also redesigned to create more more space for customers - and a bigger bar, with a bar top made from Knoydart Forest Trust timber.
Parts of original stone walls were rebuilt to make them more of a feature.
A new "wee bar" is to be made available later in the year and there is a plan to offer it for hire for functions and community events.
The rest of The Old Forge reopened to customers last Friday.
Ms Harris said: "It was down to the wire whether we would be able to get everything ready to open, so we decided to leave the announcement until the last moment.
"Despite the short notice, an eager crowd gathered outside within an hour or two, and the door reopened to cheers and a wee tune on the pipes from one of our local musicians."