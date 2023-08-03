Corran ferry 'may not return before end of August'
The main vessel for the Corran ferry crossing is unlikely to be ready to return to service before the end of August, Highland Council has said.
The MV Corran left for maintenance work last October, but a problem was discovered with its propulsion system.
Highland Council, which runs the ferry service in Lochaber, had previously expected the boat to be back by the middle of the month.
It has blamed "capacity constraints" for the new delay.
The relief vessel, MV Maid of Glencoul, will continue to operate on the route, but carries fewer cars and passengers than MV Corran.
A Highland Council spokesperson said: "The council will provide more details for the return of the MV Corran once a definitive programme for her return to service can be confirmed.
"Until then the council thanks the ferry staff providing the current service and the local communities for their understanding."
There has been significant disruption to the car ferry service already this year.
It is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
Between 15 April and start of June there was a limited passenger service after the relief ferry MV Maid of Glencoul broke down.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use it.
Alternative routes to the five-minute crossing can involve journeys of up to 86 miles (138km), depending on the destination.