Family tribute to climber, 80, killed in Skye fall
An 80-year-old man who died in an accident in Skye's Cuillin mountains was passionate about climbing, his family have said.
John Meechan, from Glenrothes, Fife, died after he fell on 3,064ft (933m) Coire a' Bhasteir on Wednesday afternoon.
Skye Mountain Rescue Team and a coastguard helicopter were involved in the rescue operation.
Mr Meechan's family said he had climbed all over the world.
His youngest son, David Meechan, thanked Skye MRT, coastguard and the authorities in Skye for their efforts.
He said: "We understand that he was rescued quickly once contacted by his climbing partner on the day, David Morris. Thanks to David also for staying with my dad.
"We were obviously shocked when we first got the news but have been comforted since by knowing he spent his final days walking in the Scottish Highlands.
"Climbing was his passion and he had scaled peaks all over Europe and in Africa. I had to scramble him out of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco before the air space closed when the first Covid lockdowns began in March 2020."
Mr Meechan's son added: "He never slowed down even when he turned 80 last year, and his dream was to match the feat of the legendary Swiss Alpine climber Marcel Remy, who was still able to climb aged 99.
"Sadly, he never got that far but we are all still hugely proud of his drive and determination."
As well as Eleanor, his wife of 62 years, and his son David, the former RAF serviceman leaves behind his sons Brian and Ian.