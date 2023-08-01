Teenager seriously injured in assault at Belladrum
Police are trying to trace a man who seriously injured a teenager at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.
The man, described as white, aged between 30 and 40, of medium build and had dark hair and stubble, was with three children at the time.
The 18-year-old male was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after the incident in the "red" campsite at about 02:30 on Sunday.
The music festival was held near Beauly over the weekend.
There were performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Det Con Kate Finlayson said: "Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance to get in touch."
