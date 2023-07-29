KT Tunstall's musical tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at Belladrum
- Published
Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall paid tribute to Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor during her Friday night set at the Belladrum festival.
O'Connor, who died earlier this week at the age of 56, was best-known for her cover Nothing Compares 2 U.
Tunstall sang a line from the song at Bella, the three-day music festival taking place near Beauly.
Earlier in the week tributes poured in for the "radical and incredible" O'Connor whose voice "cracked stone".
With folk singer Julie Fowlis, Tunstall also sang a duet of her own single Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.
Friday night's headline acts also included Bastille, whose frontman Dan Smith left the stage to join the crowd to sing a couple of the band's tracks.
The set featured a performance of No Angels, a mash-up cover of The xx's Angels and TLC's No Scrubs.
Bastille ended with their 2013-released hit Pompeii.
Saturday is the last day of Belladrum and is due to feature headline performances by Scouting for Girls, Peat & Diesel and Travis.
Around 25,000 people are expected to visit the festival site on the Belladrum Estate over the weekend.
On Thursday organisers apologised for long waits to get into the site, which they said was caused by wet weather and hundreds of people arriving early.
They said the tickets sold was only a "very small percentage" increase on last year.