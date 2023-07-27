Skye shooting accused to stand trial for murder
A man is to stand trial charged with murder and the attempted murder of three others in a series of incidents around Skye.
Finlay MacDonald is accused of shooting his brother-in-law John MacKinnon, 47, at his home in the village of Teangue 10 August 2022.
The 40-year-old is separately charged with the attempted murder of his wife Rowena McDonald, 33, and two other people the same day.
Mr Macdonald denies all charges.
At a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow it was announced that a trial would be fixed for 14 May next year in Glasgow with a further hearing in December this year.
Prosecutors claim Mr MacDonald killed Mr MacKinnon by repeatedly discharging a shotgun, striking him on the body. He is alleged to have previously shown "malice and ill will" towards him.
He is also alleged to have earlier tried to kill his wife at her home in Tarskavaig.
'Previous ill-will'
The indictment states he struggled with her and repeatedly stabbed her on the body with a knife which left her severely injured and permanently disfigured.
Prosecutors allege the offence was aggravated "by involving abuse of your partner or ex-partner".
After the killing of Mr MacKinnon, it is said Mr MacDonald attempted to murder chiropractor John Donald MacKenzie and his wife Fay.
The alleged attacks on the couple - both 63 at the time - happened about 30 miles (48km) away at their home in Dornie, Wester Ross.
Mr MacDonald is said to have fired a shotgun at Mrs MacKenzie, hitting her on the head and body.
He is then accused of discharging the weapon at her husband, striking him on the body.
Similar to the charge involving his brother-in-law, MacDonald is also said to have directed previous ill-will towards Mr MacKenzie.
He finally faces an accusation of possessing a shotgun with intent to "endanger life".
His lawyer Shahid Latif said: "He pleads not guilty to the charges on the indictment."
Mr MacKinnon's funeral took place in Sleat on Skye with up to 800 people at the service.
Police Scotland chief constable Iain Livingstone said following the incidents: "This was a very tragic and extremely concerning incident in a remote part of Scotland.
"It is a very difficult time for John MacKinnon's family."