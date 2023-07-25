Ministers' decision clears way for North Uist spaceport
The Scottish government has decided not to call-in controversial plans for a spaceport in the Hebrides.
Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - has proposed building the facility at Scolpaig in North Uist.
It has received 244 individual public responses opposing the plans, including a petition with almost 1,000 signatures.
The government's decision means councillors' earlier approval of the planning application still stands.
The comhairle can now progress towards constructing the facility. It hopes the first launches of small satellites might be possible by early 2025.
Eventually, up to 10 launches a year could be carried out from the site, which is in an area of agricultural land.
The comhairle said Spaceport 1 would create highly skilled jobs in the islands.
A spokesman said: "Prospective launch companies are already looking at working with local businesses and establishing an on-island presence to support launches in future years.
"Even at this early stage, it is acknowledged by the launch industry that Spaceport 1 - and the Outer Hebrides - has a critical role to play in the expansion of the Scottish and UK space sectors."
But the project has faced significant opposition, and only six responses in support of the planning application.
Concerns raised by objectors include the spaceport having a negative effect on the environment, landscape and tourism.
The comhairle's planning applications board unanimously granted permission a month ago before going to the Scottish government for further scrutiny.
It is one of a number of Scottish ventures to launch small satellites into space. Spaceports are under construction in Shetland and Sutherland in the Highlands.