Driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in Glencoe crash
- Published
A man has been arrested and charged after the death of a motorcyclist in a crash in the Highlands.
The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the A82 at Buachaille Etive Beag car park, near Glencoe, at about 12:00 Sunday.
The crash involving a BMW motorcycle and a Mazda CX5 resulted in the road being closed for more than seven hours.
The 52-year-old car driver was arrested and charged. He was released to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for information in relation to the crash.
Insp Scott Deans said: "Sadly, the motorcyclist died as a result of this crash and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
"If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage that may help with our inquiries, I would ask that you contact us as soon as possible."