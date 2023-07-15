A82 closed for three hours after motorbike crash in Glencoe
A biker has been taken to hospital in Glasgow after a crash with a car in the Highlands.
The 50-year-old rider of the red BMW motorbike was hurt in the collision with a white Audi Q5 on the A82 at Achtriochtan in Glencoe.
The incident happened at about 16:05 on Friday.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital. The driver and three passengers in the Audi did not need medical treatment.
Police said the road was closed for three hours for investigation work.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our investigation continues, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to please get in touch."
