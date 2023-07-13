Man arrested after teenage driver hurt in Highlands crash
A man has been arrested following a serious crash involving three cars in the Highlands.
The 18-year-old driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa was taken to hospital after the collision with a black Kia Sportage and a bronze Peugeot 3008.
The crash happened at about 13:10 on Thursday on the A835 north of the Tore roundabout in Muir of Ord.
A 56-year-old man, the driver of the Sportage, was arrested in connection with a suspected road traffic offence.
No one else was injured.
The road was closed for more than four hours and re-opened around 17:45.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash and appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or arrived at the scene soon after to come forward.
"In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please get in touch."
Anyone who can assist should contact Police Scotland.