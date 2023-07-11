Western Isles' biggest music festival HebCelt begins
The Western Isles' biggest festival, HebCelt, has opened in Stornoway on Lewis.
The event celebrated its 25th anniversary last summer and over its five days draws a crowd of almost 20,000 people.
Performances are held at a site in Stornoway and in the town's An Lanntair arts centre, with fringe events staged at a range of other venues.
Artists include The Proclaimers, Niteworks and Siobhan Miller.
Peat and Diesel and folk groups Fara and Talisk are among the other acts in the festival's 2023 line-up.