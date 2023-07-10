Child avoids injury as dog killed in Lochaber hit-and-run
- Published
A boy has avoided injury after he was stuck by a van while walking his dog near Fort William in the Highlands.
The dog, which was being walked on a lead, died at the scene.
Police said the incident happened at about 09:30 on Saturday on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road, at its junction with the A861.
The white van, with badly rusted rear doors, drove off after making contact with the boy - who was not injured in the incident
The van turned off the A830 on to the A861 following the collision.
Sgt Katy Duncan said: "Sadly the dog did not survive its injuries.
"The child was fortunately uninjured but the consequences of this collision could have been far more severe.
"Police are also appealing to motorists who were in the area at this time to check any dashcam footage they may have."