Tiree festival-goers spend night in ferry terminal
- Published
More than 100 people spent the night in a ferry terminal after the Tiree Music Festival was cancelled due to extreme weather.
Passengers trying to reach the Inner Hebridean island on a CalMac ferry were told it was unable to berth.
As a result they found themselves with few options when the service arrived back in Oban at 22:30 on Thursday.
The decision by event organisers also left campers stranded on the island but locals rallied to accommodate them.
Local police, ferry crews and hotels worked through the night to ensure the safety of passengers displaced by the cancellation.
The festival was due to run from Friday to Sunday and features acts such as Wet Wet Wet, Tide Lines and Skerryvore.
Ferry operator CalMac opened its Oban terminal building to help shelter the returning passengers.
The company supplied passengers with tea, coffee, water and snacks while a local hotel provided duvets and pillows.
Local police were also on hand to provide additional support.
Robert Morrison, Calmac's operations director, said: "The Tiree Music Festival was cancelled yesterday with MV Clansman half an hour out from the island with 455 passengers onboard.
"Due to the severe weather conditions the vessel was unable to berth in Tiree and returned to Oban last night at 22:30.
"As soon as we were aware of the situation, the CalMac port team in Oban opened up the terminal building and staffed it throughout the night to ensure all those who were in need of shelter were provided with a safe, warm and dry place to spend the night, as no public transport options were available at that time of night."
He estimated that up to 120 people camped out in the Oban terminal building overnight.
'Pre-planned evacuation'
Many other festival-goers were also stranded on the Isle of Tiree.
As part of a "pre-planned evacuation" procedure event organisers transported displaced revellers to village halls, while many locals opened their doors to those stranded.
They advised a 10:35 ferry sailing on Friday would operate on a "first come first served basis" to allow people to get back to the mainland.
The Scottish folk music festival was scheduled to feature 26 acts as well as beach yoga, Gaelic song workshops, walking tours and magic shows.
A ceilidh which was set to welcome the festival on Thursday night was also been cancelled.