Rain eases water scarcity levels in parts of Scotland
Rain in recent days has slightly eased water scarcity levels in parts of Scotland, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has said.
The Loch Maree area of the Highlands has been downgraded to moderate scarcity after four weeks at Sepa's highest warning level - significant.
The rivers Annan and Nith in Dumfries and Galloway and the Western Isles have also been moved down to moderate.
The situation follows Scotland's hottest June on record.
Parts of the country have seen heavy downpours since the end of June. The Met Office has a yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.
In its latest water scarcity report, Sepa said water levels remained at risk in some parts of Scotland.
The Black Isle in the Highlands remains at significant for a second week, and some farmers have been asked to reduce the volume of water they take from rivers and burns.
Sepa said the Forth area had risen from alert to moderate scarcity.
Head of water and planning Nathan Critchlow-Watton said: "We're seeing some respite this week in areas of Scotland.
"Water levels had depleted to a critical point, so the rain came just in time."
He added: "However, water scarcity is by no means over, and much of Scotland is still facing challenging conditions.
"The Met Office forecast is for a dry period of weather at the end of the month."