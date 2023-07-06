Tiree music festival cancelled day before over 'extreme weather'
- Published
A music festival in the Inner Hebrides has been cancelled the day before events were due to begin as a result of "extreme weather".
Organisers of Tiree Music Festival said the decision had been "incredibly difficult" but necessary in order to get campers, visitors and vendors back to safety.
The island has strong winds and rain forecast over Friday and Saturday.
The BBC understands hundreds are currently on Tiree for the event.
Organisers urged people to make their way to An Talla where their team would be on hand to support.
They said: "The safety of everyone on site is our number one priority and this decision is based on the advice of trusted partner authorities and our on-site health and safety, security, medical and event management teams following the extreme weather conditions we are facing.
"We are working extremely hard to make sure this process is safe and all-encompassing and to ensure every single person on site is relocated to safety and escorted to begin a safe journey home.
"Anyone who has not started their journey, please do not travel to [the festival]. If you are on your way to the festival, please make your way home.
"We understand the cancellation is hugely disappointing for everyone involved in the festival but we do not take this decision lightly."
They said further updates would be provided as they came in.
Ferry unable to berth
Performances at the Scottish folk music festival were due to run from Friday to Sunday.
Wet Wet Wet, Tide Lines and Skerryvore were among the 26 bands on the line-up.
The programme also featured beach yoga, Gaelic song workshops, walking tours and magic shows.
A ceilidh which was set to welcome the festival on Thursday night has also been cancelled.
CalMac said its Thursday evening sailing to Tiree from Oban was unable to berth.
It said the Oban ferry terminal would remain open overnight tonight to accommodate those without accommodation.