Landslide-damaged Highland road could reopen in late July
A Highland road damaged by a large landslide almost a month ago could be partially reopened by the end of July.
A section of the B863 Glencoe-Kinlochleven road was struck by three landslides during thundery downpours on 12 June.
The largest, and most damaging of the slides, involved tonnes of mud and rock.
Highland Council said an initial clean-up had been done and repair work had started.
It said it would bring forward the partial reopening of the road if that was possible. A diversion is in place.
A driver had a lucky escape on the B863 during on the day of the torrential rain.
After finding the road blocked by debris, the woman made a three-point turn before her car came within 100m (328ft) of a second, larger landslide.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team leader Andy Nelson said this slide was estimated to have involved 100 tonnes of boulders, mud and trees and carried a small road bridge down a hillside.
Rescuers gave the woman a piggy-back to safety over knee-deep mud.