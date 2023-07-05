Highland Council's Corran Ferry service remains suspended
Highland Council said its Corran Ferry service would have to remain unavailable due to an electrical issue affecting the Lochaber crossing's boat.
The car ferry MV Maid of Glencoul broke down on 28 June.
The local authority had hoped the vessel might be available early this week.
But while a damaged part of the ferry has been repaired, the council said staff continued to work hard to resolve the electrical issue.
Passenger-only services are currently available.
Maid of Glencoul is the relief ferry on the five-minute crossing of the Corran Narrows.
Significant disruption
The main vessel, The MV Corran, left for maintenance work in dry dock last October, which uncovered an issue with its propulsion.
It is not expected to be available again until the middle of next month.
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
There has been significant disruption to the service already this year.
Between 15 April and start of June there was a limited passenger service after the relief ferry MV Maid of Glencoul broke down.