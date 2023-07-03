Traffic restrictions added to Morar to Arisaig road
Dangerous parking has led to traffic restrictions being introduced on a popular scenic route in the Highlands.
Double yellow lines have been painted along stretches of the six-mile (10km) B8008 Morar to Arisaig coastal road.
It is part of the original Road to the Isles and provides access to several sandy beaches, including the Silver Sands of Morar.
But Highland Council said roadside parking had caused congestion and put public safety at risk.
Overnight parking by motorhomes has also been an issue in recent years.
Stopping on double yellow lines can result in a £100 fine and, in some cases, vehicles being towed away.
Beaches along the B8008 on the west Highland coast have views to the Small Isles of Rum, Eigg, Muck and Canna.
Ken Gowans, Highland Council's economy and infrastructure committee chairman, said: "Public safety and access for emergency response vehicles is priority and there is no room for compromise when it comes to keeping roads clear and safe.
"The public must adhere to the new traffic control measures or risk a penalty notice or vehicle uplift for illegal parking."
The B8008 Working Group said the local area catered well for holidaymakers with motorhomes, with about 10 designated sites available - many of them with access to beaches.