Man, 74, murdered and woman, 39, found dead at Keiss
A 74-year-old man and a woman, 39, have been found dead at Keiss in Caithness in the Highlands.
Police said they were treating the man's death at a property in the village's Robertson Crescent as murder.
His body was found after emergency services were called at 00:05 on Sunday.
Police said the woman's body was found at 20:00 on Sunday in the grounds of Keiss Castle, adding that there was no risk to the wider public.
Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes said: "An investigation is ongoing but we are treating these incidents as linked and contained.
"A police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues."