Uist ferry expected to return after weeks of absence
- Published
An island ferry service is due to resume after being cancelled for almost the whole of June.
South Uist's ferry MV Lord of the Isles was unavailable after operator CalMac redeployed it to help cover services for Islay.
CalMac's west coast network has been under pressure due to delays in routine maintenance and breakdowns affecting its ageing fleet.
Lord of the Isles is due back on its usual route on Friday.
It is a day earlier than previously scheduled. The first sailing from Lochboisdale to Mallaig is due to leave at 09:40.
CalMac has been having to redeploy its vessels around parts of its network due to shortage of relief cover.
The withdrawal of the Lord of the Isles was met with anger by islanders and protests were held in South Uist and Glasgow to raise awareness of the disruption caused.
Other ferry routes to the mainland are available, but people in Uist said they were often full.
Ferries are a lifeline service for the Western Isles and used by islanders for travel to see family and getting to hospitals and other appointments on the mainland.
Ferry transport is also closely tied to many of the islands' businesses and their tourist trade.
Earlier this week, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop told BBC Radio Scotland that South Uist had faced ferry issues over a long time.
She said: "We want to have strong, resilient islands. We want to make sure they can run their businesses and importantly we want young people to want to live and work there."
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond, who has visited South Uist in recent weeks to meet islanders, said everyone at the company was committed to providing the best service as possible across its network.
He said: "I know this has been a very difficult time for our communities with the prolonged cancellation of service and I am sorry for the issues this has caused our businesses and wider communities throughout North and South Uist.
"As many of our customers will have already made alternative plans to travel across the Sound of Barra and via Castlebay, these additional connecting sailings on the Sound of Barra will remain in place in both directions up to and including Friday 30 June."