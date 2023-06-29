Ladder detached from roof before joiner's fatal fall
A joiner was injured in a fall and later died after the hooks on a ladder he was on detached from the ridge of a building's roof.
John Murray, 58, was working on the renovation of a former primary school in Bragar, on the Isle of Lewis, when the accident happened in November 2019.
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) heard he suffered head injuries and later died in hospital in Glasgow.
The inquiry was unable to find out what caused the ladder to detach.
The hearing was told the extendable ladder was appropriate for the job on the single-storey property.
Mr Murray, from the Ness area of Lewis, had been a joiner all his working life and held a construction industry certification scheme's gold card because of his level of experience.
He had been replacing slates on the sloping roof of the former school.
The FAI held before Sheriff Gordon Lamont heard the Health and Safety Executive served his employers, O'Mac Construction Ltd, a notice after finding risk assessment failures.
In his newly-published determination, Sheriff Lamont made recommendations around improvements to construction site safety.
He added: "I would like to formally offer my sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to the family of Mr Murray for their unexpected, tragic loss."
The sheriff said Mr Murray had been held highly regarded by his colleagues and employers.