Gaelic exam papers destroyed in Lewis hotel fire
- Published
Exam papers have been destroyed in a fire that broke out in a hotel on the Isle of Lewis.
Twenty-four Gaelic-medium National 5 Modern Studies scripts were being stored at the property in Stornoway.
The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said it had contacted four schools to inform them the tests could not be marked.
The affected students will now be graded based on alternative evidence.
The fire damaged the County Hotel last Wednesday but no-one was injured.
The SQA said it was working closely with the affected students' schools to gather information that could be used to grade them.
"It is for the centres, who know their learners best, to use their professional judgement about informing their learners at this time," a spokesperson said.
They added: "When determining the final award, we will take account of all available information and data.
"This will ensure that we reach the best outcome for the affected candidates."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the blaze in Francis Street in Stornoway at 13:20 last Wednesday.
Four appliances were called and crews extinguished the fire.