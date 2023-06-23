Return of Corran ferry hit by further delays
The main vessel for Highland Council's Corran Ferry service could be out of action until the middle of August, the local authority has said.
The MV Corran left for maintenance work in dry dock last October, which uncovered an issue with its propulsion.
Highland Council said a part needed for repairs was being made in Germany. It said industry supply chain challenges had delayed its delivery.
It is expected at the end of July and will be fitted in early August.
Highland Council said MV Corran would need to complete sea trials before heading home to its Lochaber route in the middle of August.
There has been significant disruption to the car ferry service already this year.
It is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
Between 15 April and start of June there was a limited passenger service after the relief ferry MV Maid of Glencoul broke down.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use it.
Alternative routes to the five-minute crossing can involve journeys of up to 86 miles (138km), depending on the destination.
Cllr Ken Gowans said: "The ongoing situation has been very challenging for everyone which is why we have been focussing on finding solutions and have put in place as many mitigation measures as possible.
"We continue to work closely with the supplier based in Germany and have been assured that they are doing all that they can at their end."