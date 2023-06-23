Charleston Academy in Inverness closed over red mite infestation
- Published
A school in the Highlands has been closed to pupils and staff after an infestation of red mites was found.
Charleston Academy in Inverness has been shut as a precaution after the tiny creatures were discovered on a science floor.
Highland Council said it did not have details of the type of red mites found or any risk they might pose.
Red spider mites feed on plants and are harmless to humans. Another red mite species is a parasite for poultry.
The council said it had sought advice and the mites would be cleared over the summer holidays.
Online learning has been made available to pupils until Highland schools break-up next week.
A council spokeswoman said: "Environmental health advice is being sought and appropriate action will be taken over the summer period to eradicate the pests.
"We look forward to welcoming staff and pupils back into the building on their return from the summer break."