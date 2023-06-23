NHS Highland given support after bowel cancer care delays
NHS Highland has secured support from three health boards to avoid delays in care to bowel cancer patients.
The board has been unable to recruit a permanent colorectal consultant oncologist or locum cover, leading to treatment being suspended for some.
To ease the situation it has reached an arrangement with NHS Lothian, Tayside and Grampian.
NHS Highland said online consultations should mean most patients not having to travel to the other board areas.
The health board said its recruitment problems were linked to a national shortage of cancer specialists.
NHS Highland covers a large geographical area and it includes Argyll, Caithness Sutherland and the Isle of Skye.
Medical director Dr Boyd Peters said the new set up would go live from 3 July, with support from the health boards and the Scottish government.
He said every effort would be made to ensure the need for patients to travel for treatment was kept to a minimum.
Dr Peters said: "We are sorry for the upset this has caused to our patients and we will move quickly to resume our colorectal oncology service in Highland."
Patients have been advised to contact cancer charity Maggie's on 01463 382900 or email highlands@maggies.org for information on its psychologist service and support groups.