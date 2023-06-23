Bylaws could tackle campfires in Cairngorms
Bylaws could be considered as a way of controlling the setting of campfires in the UK's largest national park.
There are concerns around the mess left behind, and the potential risk of the fires sparking damaging blazes in forests and moorland in the Cairngorms.
Residents in the Glenmore area, near Aviemore, have complained of a problem on the beach at Loch Morlich.
The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) said bylaws were a potential, but complex, solution.
CNPA board member and Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Russell Jones said 99% of park visitors acted responsibly, and it was a small majority that were causing a nuisance.
He said: "We have to listen to local concerns.
"Personally, I can't see why you need to have a campfire and in this dry weather it is a recipe for disaster. I would support a bylaw around campfires."
Mr Jones said there were days when the remains of up to 20 fire pits could be found on the beach at Loch Morlich.
CNPA chief executive Grant Moir said a wildfire management plan was being developed as part of the wider Cairngorms National Park Partnership Plan.
He said: "Wildfires are a significant concern given the changing climate.
"We have been doing a lot of work in the park around 'no fires' messaging during times of high fire risk and there are over 45 rangers out on the ground dealing with issues as they arise working closely with the police and fire services."
Mr Moir said the potential for fire management bylaws were being discussed as part of a range of options.
He added: "However, even if the park authority were to go down this route it is not a quick process as there is significant formal public consultation that would need to take place first."