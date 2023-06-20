Tributes paid to man killed in Alness disturbance
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a man killed during a reported disturbance in a Highland town at the weekend.
Police said Scott Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene in Milnfua, Alness, after officers were alerted at 00:30 on Saturday.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.
Mr Mitchell's family said the 48-year-old was a loved father-of-two, uncle and great uncle and he had been a keen runner and cyclist.
Police Scotland said extensive inquiries were continuing and have appealed for information.
In their tribute, Mr Mitchell's family said: "Scott was a family man, father-of-two, son, uncle and great uncle to his family and loved by all that knew him.
"The family are devastated at the senseless loss of Scott.
"Scott loved the outdoors and was a keen runner, golfer and cyclist who will be sorely missed by all who knew him."
Det Ch Insp Craig Still said officers were carrying out additional patrols in the area and members of the public were encouraged to speak to a police officer if they have any concerns.
The teenager appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday. He made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.