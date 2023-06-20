Island airport offers dream job working on the beach
- Published
If your dream is to own your own business in a beautiful location, then a Scottish island might have the perfect opportunity.
Barra in the Western Isles is well-known for its stunning beaches, one of which doubles as the island's famous beach runway.
Barra Airport runs on the tide's schedule and is looking for someone to provide hospitality for its passengers.
Staff who work there say it could be a dream job for the right person.
The airport is currently undergoing a £1.5m refurbishment of the terminal and facilities.
The development includes a new, extended café catering concession, which the airport team believes can play a significant role in supporting tourism facilities on the island.
Operator Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) believes it could be a business for locals and tourists.
Rewards include a view of the dramatic plane landings that make Traigh Mhòr beach a tourist destination even for those who haven't booked a ticket.
The airport is home to the only beach runway in the world that handles scheduled airline services.
Building work on the tiny terminal is due to be completed in August, with an extension to the seating area and new kitchen facilities. The new café will be the only one in the area.
"It's amazing when you don't have something," said airport manager Michael Galbraith, "the amount of people that come in and ask, when's the café opening?"
"Usually an airport's an airport, and that's it," he said.
"All the passengers come through and that's the only customers they have. But we have locals coming in, who want a wee snack, or a coffee and cake. You have the tourists coming in who want to see the plane landing, you have coach tours coming in, and you've also got the passengers themselves.
"We've got roughly 11,000 to 15,000 passengers coming through a year, but you can quadruple that when you look at all the other customers."
Dolina Manford, who works for Loganair at the makeshift check-in desk, says her job has some unique perks.
When the airport is closed and the windsocks are down, members of the public are free to walk on the runways which revert to a public beach enjoyed by surfers, dog walkers and families.
She said: "You get to be at the beach every day and it puts a smile on your face. You can also swim on the runway in the evening.
"You see something different every day.
"The plane landing and taking off - you never get tired of watching that.
"You meet all sorts of people from all nationalities and it's nice."
Andy from Nottingham was surprised there was no café when he arrived on his bike.
"People say, when you come to Barra, you need to come and see the plane land, and there are far more people here than just those who plan to fly.
"A vending machine and a seat by a window was a bit disappointing. There are so many people here and there's nothing for them really. It's a shame."
Alastair from Edinburgh is also on a long-distance cycling trip and had planned to stop for lunch at the airport.
"It's dreadful. We've been cycling for hours just to get here and timed it so we could have a nice lunch before going to the ferry. Nothing.
"Devastated. Absolutely devastated! It's ruined the whole day."
His fellow cyclist, Maggie, says she thinks it would be a profitable enterprise, and doesn't need a complicated menu.
"Some good scones. Definitely good scones. And then some sort of healthy sandwiches for lunch, nothing too fancy, and maybe a couple of cakes."
Judy from British Columbia flew into the airport and is about to leave on her return journey to Glasgow.
"I'm not sure if a café would work very well, because the hours would be just really when the planes come in, so it might be two hours here, and then come back in the afternoon and two hours there. But there's a captive audience!"
Previous catering contractors did run a successful business on the site, but the café closed after Covid restrictions hit trade.
The new tenants will need to work around landing times for the planes, which depend on the tide, and deal with the seasonal nature of the business.
"Your peak to make any money is the summer," says airpot manager Michael.
"Summer months are very demanding. I think of the predecessor, they had about eight people and they were flat out.
"Whoever takes it on will really have to be hands on. You can't sit back and just let others do the cooking, you know, you'll have to do your bit.
"Come September time, the island goes quiet, right up until Easter. You're left with the locals who come in and staff to keep it going.
"So the winter months are hard and difficult."
But he says the beach landings provide entertainment all year round.
"The sunny summer days are good, but the windy days, when the weather's bad, can also make for interesting landings and approaches. The pilots make their money then.
"I've been here 29 years and you never, ever, ever get sick of it. I look at all the people on the fences with their phones and cameras out, and I'm getting to see it every day."
Interested parties have to be quick. The closing date for applications is noon on Wednesday.