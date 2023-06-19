Boy, 15, arrested after death of man in Alness
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after the death of a man in a town in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said officers received a report of a disturbance in Milnfua, Alness, at about 12:30 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said it was carrying out extensive inquiries into an "isolated incident" and there was no risk to the wider public.
The boy has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the death.