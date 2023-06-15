Landslide damaged road near Glencoe will take weeks to repair
A road damaged by a large landslide near Glencoe will take weeks to repair, Highland Council has said.
A section of the B863 Glencoe-Kinlochleven road was struck by three landslides during thundery downpours on Monday night.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, which helped rescue a stranded motorist, estimated the largest slippage involved 100 tonnes of mud and rock.
The council said the carriageway was damaged but diversion was in place.
Debris from the two smaller landslides has now been cleared away.
A spokeswoman said: "The B863 will remain closed for some time as a design specification to rebuild the stone parapet arch and carriageway construction is required.
"Updates will be announced once the full extent of the works has been established but at this stage it is likely the road will be closed for several weeks."
A driver had a lucky escape on the B863 during Monday's thundery downpours, according to Glencoe MRT.
After finding the road blocked by debris, the woman made a three-point turn before her car came within 100m (328ft) of a second, larger landslide.
Glencoe team leader Andy Nelson said this slide was estimated to have involved 100 tonnes of boulders, mud and trees and carried a small road bridge down a hillside.
Rescuers gave the woman a piggy back to safety over knee-deep mud.