Repairs to flood-hit West Highland Line to take days
- Published
Part of the West Highland Line could remain closed until early next week after the track was damaged by severe flooding.
Three sites between Fort William and Crianlarich require repairs after thundery downpours earlier this week.
Network Rail Scotland said a section of line would need to be rebuilt after 400 tonnes of material was swept away.
Separate round-the-clock repairs are also being made to another part of the line near Roybridge.
Route director Liam Sumpter said: "Flash-flooding has caused significant damage to the railway and we are working hard to repair and reopen the line as quickly as we can for our customers.
"The damage to the line is extensive and it will take several days for our engineers to complete repairs.
"We understand the difficulties this incident will cause for our customers and local residents and will reopen the line as soon as we can."